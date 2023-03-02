Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Health Minister commends response to Wexford General Hospital fire

The Health Minister has commended the work of emergency services for their response to the fire at Wexford General Hospital yesterday.

The majority of the 220 patients have now been evacuated from the hospital, with 41 still onsite.

Plans are still being worked out by Health Officials, but it has been confirmed that the hospital’s Maternity Services will be temporarily transferred to University Hospital Waterford.

Speaking at Wexford this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there was also a major response from neighbouring hospitals:

