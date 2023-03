Two-time European Indoors medallist, Mark English, has been forced to withdraw from this year’s event in Istanbul.

The Donegal man pulled out due to illness leaving 13 Irish athletes to compete at the championships which start today.

English, who was due to compete in the heats of the 800m, is disappointed not to be taking his place on the start line.

He said: “I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I’m not in a position to do myself justice”.