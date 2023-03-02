Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McMonagle welcomes plans to bring St Conal’s Buildings back into use

The Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum has welcomed indications from the HSE that they intend to bring all buildings on the St Conal’s Campus in Letterkenny back into use, including the original 1901 building, which is now in a state of dereliction.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle had asked the meeting what the HSE’s long term plans for the campus are, particularly in terms the older building which having beewn used for many years.

He was told that many areas of the main building can be used for a mix of clinic and administrative purposes, while the 1901 building can be renovated as an administrative centre.

Cllr McMonagle says that’s to be welcomed…………

 

gritthurs
News, Top Stories

Six routes to be gritted this evening

2 March 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle welcomes plans to bring St Conal’s Buildings back into use

2 March 2023
Gorse Fire
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says gorse burning must be done appropriately

2 March 2023
pierce brosnan
Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan visits The Diamond Bar

2 March 2023
