OPR raises number of issues with Draft Letterkenny Plan

The Office of the Planning Regulator has raised a number of issues relating to the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029.

One of the major concerns raised by the body was that the plan does not provide for an appropriate level of flood risk management.

The OPR has has made a submission to Donegal County Council as part of a public consultation process which has now closed.

The OPR believes the publication of the Draft Letterkenny Plan in advance of the completion of the development plan review will give rise to significant practical and legal uncertainties regarding relevant policy framework.

It has recommended a focused strategy be put in place to deliver housing close to the infrastructure and facilities within Letterkenny and avoid displacement to less sustainable locations.

In terms of the transport plan, the OPR says it is overly focussed on road building projects and is less so on reducing carbon emissions by facilitating and encouraging walking, cycling and other sustainable modes.

The Office notes that the area of land zoned for residential purposes is significantly in excess of what is required under national policy which it says has implications for implementation of compact growth and integrated land use and sustainable transport planning.

