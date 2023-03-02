‘People have lost lives unnecessarily’ due to delayed ambulances – Deputy MacLochlainn

There have been too many occasions where people have waited too long and people have lost their lives unnecessarily because of lengthy ambulance waiting times in Donegal.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who believes fire and rescue service personnel could be used to assist the National Ambulance Service as initial responders when an ambulance cannot respond within an acceptable time period.

He is calling for an agreement to be put in place to allow for the use of first responders: