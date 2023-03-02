Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Saolta says LUH will need 483 beds by 2030

The Saolta Group has completed a Demand and Capacity Analysis for its Model 3 hospitals, to identify the future inpatient and daycase bed capacity requirements up to 2030, with the greatest need identified in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The study found that by 2030, LUH will need 23% more beds than it had in 2019.

The hospitals included in the study were Letterkenny, Sligo, Mayo and Portiuncula.

It identified increased requirements for inpatient beds, including ICU beds, in all four hospitals, the highest number of them at Letterkenny University Hospital. The study found there were 392 beds at LUH in 2019, but the projected need in 2030 will be 483, a rise of 91.

That compares to a projected need of 87 extra beds in Mayo, 77 in Sligo and 24 in Portiuncula.

Saolta says it continues to progress additional capacity across the group including an additional 42 bed block development in SUH, and 38 beds coming on stream in Letterkenny over the past two years.

Saolta says there are also plans for a 50 bedded ward block in Portiuncula, with plans for additional capacity for Galway and Mayo.

