Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Transport Minister acknowledges impact absence of rail has had on Donegal

The Transport Minister has again acknowledged the impact the absence of a rail network in Donegal has had on the county.

In responding to Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív in the Dail today, Minister Eamon Ryan says the county has suffered for decades because of a lack of infrastructure.

A strategic rail review is currently at an advanced stage but the lack of a functioning Executive in Northern Ireland is delaying the publication of it.

Minister Ryan says he supports the establishment of a rail route from Portadown into Derry, through Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 March 2023
musician-2708190_1920
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio taking part in Irish Music Month

2 March 2023
vaccine 6
News, Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out in Donegal

2 March 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water Outage Issue in Ballynally

2 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 March 2023
musician-2708190_1920
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio taking part in Irish Music Month

2 March 2023
vaccine 6
News, Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out in Donegal

2 March 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water Outage Issue in Ballynally

2 March 2023
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Transport Minister acknowledges impact absence of rail has had on Donegal

2 March 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister commends response to Wexford General Hospital fire

2 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube