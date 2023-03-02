Transport Minister acknowledges impact absence of rail has had on Donegal

The Transport Minister has again acknowledged the impact the absence of a rail network in Donegal has had on the county.

In responding to Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív in the Dail today, Minister Eamon Ryan says the county has suffered for decades because of a lack of infrastructure.

A strategic rail review is currently at an advanced stage but the lack of a functioning Executive in Northern Ireland is delaying the publication of it.

Minister Ryan says he supports the establishment of a rail route from Portadown into Derry, through Donegal: