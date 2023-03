The gender make up of Donegal County Council has been reversed today to mark International Women’s Day.

Out of 37 Councillors in Donegal, just 4 are women.

Today in the Chamber in Lifford, a range of women will occupy the seats normally filled by men.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy who is one of the only four female Councillors says today is about providing women with a voice.

She says while a life in politics is all consuming, it is about working for the betterment of the people of Donegal: