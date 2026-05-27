Child now in wheelchair after appeal for life-changing medication last year – Doherty

A wheelchair is now part of daily life for one of two Donegal boys at the centre of a Dáil debate on access to life-changing medication.

Speaking during a motion on disability services, Pearse Doherty highlighted the cases of Aaron Langan and Diarmuid O’Sullivan, who both live with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

He said the boys require the drug Givinostat, which can slow the progression of their condition, but must be accessed urgently for it to be effective.

Deputy Doherty told the Dáil that Aaron has now lost his ability to walk, despite the drug receiving EU approval last year: