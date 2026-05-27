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Inishowen councillors asked to support drive for more Changing Places facilities

Members of Inishowen Municipal District have pledged to do what they can to support the development of Changing Places facilities in the peninsula.

A meeting was addressed this week by Aaron Daly, an advocate with Changing Places Ireland.

He welcomed the recent opening of a facility in Letterkenny, but said Donegal still lags well behind.

Mr Daly, who has a wheelchair bound daughter, told the meeting there are 38 facilities in the whole of the Republic, and 90 in Northern Ireland.

While he is now based in Dublin, Mr Daly is originally from the North West, and during regular visits back, he and his family gravitate towards Derry rather than Donegal, because of the lack of facilities……..

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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