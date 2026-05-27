Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry


A new municipal cemetery has officially opened on Mullenan Road in Derry, following a £5.2 million investment by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The development will provide around 3,500 burial plots and is expected to meet local burial needs for the next 20 years, as capacity at the existing City Cemetery on Lone Moor Road nears exhaustion.

The new site includes space for traditional burials, Islamic burials, a Garden of Angels, ash plots, and a columbarium, along with parking, pedestrian access, and full disability facilities.

Council officials say the project is a key piece of long-term civic infrastructure designed to ensure continued burial provision for the city and surrounding area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Grant pic
News

Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

27 May 2026
police psni
News

Catholic representation in PSNI remains at 30%

27 May 2026
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at the opening of the new City Cemetery at Mullenan on Tuesday afternoon. Included from left are John Quinn, John Kelpie, Chief Executive Officer, DCSDC, Karen Philllips, Gerry Quinn and Conor Canning.
News, Top Stories

New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry

27 May 2026
roadworks
News

Temporary road closure in place between Glenmaquin and Convoy

27 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Grant pic
News

Funding to preserve Ireland’s musical heritage awarded to Donegal talent

27 May 2026
police psni
News

Catholic representation in PSNI remains at 30%

27 May 2026
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured at the opening of the new City Cemetery at Mullenan on Tuesday afternoon. Included from left are John Quinn, John Kelpie, Chief Executive Officer, DCSDC, Karen Philllips, Gerry Quinn and Conor Canning.
News, Top Stories

New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry

27 May 2026
roadworks
News

Temporary road closure in place between Glenmaquin and Convoy

27 May 2026
Screenshot 2026-05-27 081020
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child now in wheelchair after appeal for life-changing medication last year – Doherty

27 May 2026
Changing Places Gallery
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen councillors asked to support drive for more Changing Places facilities

27 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube