New £5.2m Municipal Cemetery officially opens in Derry



A new municipal cemetery has officially opened on Mullenan Road in Derry, following a £5.2 million investment by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The development will provide around 3,500 burial plots and is expected to meet local burial needs for the next 20 years, as capacity at the existing City Cemetery on Lone Moor Road nears exhaustion.

The new site includes space for traditional burials, Islamic burials, a Garden of Angels, ash plots, and a columbarium, along with parking, pedestrian access, and full disability facilities.

Council officials say the project is a key piece of long-term civic infrastructure designed to ensure continued burial provision for the city and surrounding area.