Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

16 Donegal projects to share over €180,000

16 projects in Donegal are to share over €180,000 in funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The scheme assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000.

Funding has been granted for a number of re-thatching projects in Donegal as well as works at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton and Cloncha Church, Malin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail
News, Top Stories

17% of TDs are landlords

9 March 2023
Orange 2
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue Orange Weather Warning for Donegal

9 March 2023
St Marys Church
News, Top Stories

16 Donegal projects to share over €180,000

9 March 2023
columbs
Entertainment

North West Cancer Centre Fundraising Concert in St Columbs Cathedral, March 31st

9 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dail
News, Top Stories

17% of TDs are landlords

9 March 2023
Orange 2
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue Orange Weather Warning for Donegal

9 March 2023
St Marys Church
News, Top Stories

16 Donegal projects to share over €180,000

9 March 2023
columbs
Entertainment

North West Cancer Centre Fundraising Concert in St Columbs Cathedral, March 31st

9 March 2023
dunfanaghy health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over delivery of €2.5m health centre for Dunfanaghy

9 March 2023
Gritter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for parts of Inishowen to be added to winter gritting programme

9 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube