16 Donegal projects to share over €180,000

16 projects in Donegal are to share over €180,000 in funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The scheme assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000.

Funding has been granted for a number of re-thatching projects in Donegal as well as works at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton and Cloncha Church, Malin.