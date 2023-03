Just under 17% of TDs are landlords, according to the Dáil’s latest Register of Interests.

27 politicians have listed rental properties as part of their income, which is eight less than the previous Dáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ministers Stephen Donnelly, Norma Foley and Charlie McConalogue all rent out apartments in the capital.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has 16 rental properties, while Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan leases a commercial premises.