193% increase in those on home support waiting list in Donegal

249 over 65s in Donegal were on the HSE’s Home Support Waiting List at the end of 2022.

The waiting list of people in need of a home carer in Ireland increased by 25% between December 2021 and December 2022.

The number of people on the home support waiting list in Donegal has increased 193% within the 12 months to December 2022.

According to Home & Community Care Ireland (HCCI) as of December last year, 249 over 65s were in need of a carer. That’s up from 85 during the same period in 2021.

In the CHO1 area which covers Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan, a total of 735 people were on the waiting list, representing an increase of 101% on figures from December 2021.

