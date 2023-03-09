Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU Donegal launch tenth running of 5k

Pictured at the Launch of the ATU Donegal 5k in aid of the North West Simon Community are front row (L-R) Kylie McLaughlin and David Gethins. Front row (L-R) Chloe McGlinchey, Tommy Duddy, Noel Daly (North West Simon Community), Paul Toner, Helen Kennedy (ATU Sports Centre Manager), Michael Murphy (Head of Sport ATU Donegal), Danny Gillespie, Collette Ferguson (North West Simon Community),Brian McGonagle ,Ben George and Rebbecca Rogers.Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

ATU Donegal will host its annual 5K run and walk on Tuesday March 28th, 7.15pm. This annual event, now in its tenth year, is not only a community and regional event but also a charity fundraiser. The beneficiary this year is the North West Simon Community (NWSC). All entry fees and donations to the 5K will go directly to the NWSC to help sustain its vital services.

The NWSC works to prevent and resolve homelessness throughout Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. With the housing crisis, demand for its services continues to increase. In 2022, NWSC worked with 241 households in need of homeless prevention services.

Of the ATU Donegal – NW Simon Community collaboration, Collette Ferguson, Development Officer, relates that the NWSC are delighted to be the nominated charity for this year’s annual 5k. All proceeds raised will go directly to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. We are extremely grateful of the awareness and support to help sustain the work and services provided.

Helen Kennedy, ATU Donegal Sport Centre Manager, states that the annual 5K is an event that encompasses all levels and abilities and generates great community spirit and generosity. ‘It is more than a race or walk – it is an event that generates great community spirit and the generosity shown each year for charitable causes displays this. It is growing each year and ATU Donegal welcomes and extends thanks to all participants, organisers, volunteers and helpers. ATU Donegal Sport Centre is delighted to welcome everyone through its doors, children and adults, at any time, not just for the 5K’.

The 5K starts and ends at ATU Donegal Sports Centre, Port Road, Letterkenny. Registration fee is €10 and €7 for students. Refreshments served afterwards.

5K registration link https://www.njuko.net/atu_5k_2023

