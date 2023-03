There’s calls for parts of the Inishowen peninsula to be included in Donegal County Council’s Winter Gritting Programme to facilitate access year round.

Councillor Johnny McGuinness believes the Inishowen 100 and the Wild Atlantic Way should be reclassified in order for them to be gritted due to a number of schools currently omitted and to facilitate travel to businesses in the area.

Councillor McGuinness fears those unfamiliar with locality could be caught out my untreated roads: