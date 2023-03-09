Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Concerns over delivery of €2.5m health centre for Dunfanaghy

Concerns have been raised over the delivery of a new health centre in Dunfanaghy.

The €2.5m development was due to be completed in 2020.

However, to date construction works have yet to commence.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says he has sought an update from the Health Minister:

 

Dr Rory Stewart, a GP in Dunfanaghy says it appears costings are holding the process up.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the concern now is that construction costs have increased since the original agreement was put in place:

Dail
News, Top Stories

17% of TDs are landlords

9 March 2023
Orange 2
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue Orange Weather Warning for Donegal

9 March 2023
St Marys Church
News, Top Stories

16 Donegal projects to share over €180,000

9 March 2023
columbs
Entertainment

North West Cancer Centre Fundraising Concert in St Columbs Cathedral, March 31st

9 March 2023
