Concerns over delivery of €2.5m health centre for Dunfanaghy

Concerns have been raised over the delivery of a new health centre in Dunfanaghy.

The €2.5m development was due to be completed in 2020.

However, to date construction works have yet to commence.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says he has sought an update from the Health Minister:

Dr Rory Stewart, a GP in Dunfanaghy says it appears costings are holding the process up.

He told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the concern now is that construction costs have increased since the original agreement was put in place: