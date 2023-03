The Taoiseach says there’s a deficit of a quarter of a million homes in the country at the moment.

Leo Varadkar last night told his party colleagues “it will take a long time to close the gap, but the corner can be turned this year.”

The Irish Times reports he added that at least 40,000 homes need to be built every year.

A vote is expected in the Dáil after St. Patrick’s Day on concerns surrounding the ending of the eviction ban at the end of this month.