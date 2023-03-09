Donegal woman receives Dara Fitzpatrick Award for her response to Creeslough tragedy

A Donegal woman has been awarded the inaugural Dara Fitzpatrick Award.

Frances Griffin, a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service has been recognised for her efforts in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy.

She was one of the first responders on the scene of the explosion in Creeslough last October.

Irish Paramedicine Education and Research Network chair Niamh Cummins praised Ms Griffin’s strength and bravery in responding to the Creeslough tragedy saying she was completely focused and professional knowing it was likely someone she knew would be involved.

Ms Griffin was involved in removing the most seriously injured patient from the building and treating and stabilising another seriously injured patient at the scene.

The Dara Fitzpatrick Award was launched by the IPERN to honour the memory of one of Ireland’s first female search and rescue pilots who lost her life in 2017 while on a rescue mission and is presented annually on International Women’s Day to an inspirational woman within Ireland’s pre-hospital care community.