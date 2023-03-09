Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps hoping Cowan will be ok for Wexford clash

Finn Harps play host to Wexford FC this Friday night. Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm and the game is live on loitv.ie

Dave Rogers told club media: “After gaining our first point of the season last week, the lads have trained excellently this week and as always, been full of energy, enthusiasm and positivity.

We now want to gain some momentum and continue to climb the table, though we know that to achieve this we must be at our best against a very good and well organised Wexford FC side.

In team news, Keith Cowan obviously pulled his hamstring last time out but thankfully it was just a case of tightness and some soreness. He’s responding well to treatment and rehabilitation this week and will hopefully be ok to start tomorrow night.

We will be without Shane McMonagle who unfortunately has a calf strain that still needs some extra time to heal. Other than that we have a full bill of health and are looking forward to another big game.

Hopefully once again our Harps faithful will turn up to Finn Park in large numbers because the noise and support you give the players and staff is phenomenal and we want to give you something to cheer and be proud of.”

