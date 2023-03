The Chairperson of IFA Poultry is calling for more advisers within Teagasc.

Nigel Sweetnam says poultry accounts for 46% of the meat consumption in Ireland and the lack of advisors within the sector must be rectified.

He say this will enable growers to maintain the highest levels of flock health and to produce to world-class standards for the people of Ireland.

He raised the issue previously with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he attended the groups AGM in January.