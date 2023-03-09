Mac Lochlainn tells Dail goverment must take a harder line on Rockall

The government is being urged to take a more hardline approach to the British government’s 12 mile exclusion zone around Rockall.

In the Dail this morning, Junior Minister Martin Hayden said the government doesn’t accept the limit, and is involved in diplomat efforts to ensure traditional fishing patterns are continued.

However, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called the limit outrageous, and urged the minister to take a more hardline approach, and seek international arbitration.

He told Minister Heydon it’s an important fishing ground, particularly for boats based in Greencastle……..