Man arrested in connection with hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

A man has been arrested in Derry as part of an investigation into a hijacking and discovery of a suspicious device last month.

On Friday February 17th, police received a report of a hijacking in the Hollymount Park area. A suspicious device was subsequently found in the Corrody Road area the following day.

The 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday in the south Belfast area under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Searches have been carried out in Belfast, Omagh and Derry.

