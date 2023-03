A Status Orange Weather Warning is in place in Donegal and twelve other counties today, with further spells of sleet and snow expected, combined with strong east to northeast winds. Met Eireann say there will be significant accumulations of snow in some areas, along with icy conditions.

They say there is a strong possibility of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility

The warning is in place from this morning at 11:00 to tomorrow morning at 10:00.