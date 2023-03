Details of the new Primary School curriculum will be announced by the Minister for Education later this morning.

Its the first time in a quarter of a century the syllabus will undergo a significant change.

Foreign languages will be introduced at primary level, as well as science and technology subjects.

There will be a greater focus on well-being, and a reduced focus on religion,

Guidance Councillor and Education Columnist with the Irish Times Brian Mooney is welcoming the changes: