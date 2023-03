No citizen should be denied access to a community or public service if they are willing to pay with legal tender.

That’s the warning from Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who was speaking in the Dail on a motion calling for the protection of cash as a legal tender.

He says the Government needs to confront those who are denying people the option to pay with cash.

Deputy MacLochlainn says in particular, those who have supported the GAA are now being shut out: