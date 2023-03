Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has called on the Government to take action to ensure banks provide access to cash.

He says the AIBs failed attempt to remove cash from banks was a demonstration that stakeholders are their priority, not the public.

He further condemned the decision to go cashless at a number of major music venues as well as the GAA moving to an online ticketing system.

He says as a result, a cohort of people are being disadvantaged: