RSA urge drivers to take precautions in snowy weather

Following a yellow weather warning for snow issued by MET Eireann, the Road safety Authority is urging drivers to take extra precautions when making journeys.

Drivers are advised to remove all snow from vehicles before commencing their journey, including snow left on the roof which could drop onto the windscreen during braking.

While clearing windows and mirrors, it is advised to use a screen scraper and de-icer, avoiding hot water which could result in cracked windows.

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin, meanwhile a low gear when travelling downhill is recommended.

Drivers are reminded that visibility will be reduced during snowy conditions and those driving high sided vehicles are particularly at risk from the high winds associated with this type of weather.

The full list of recommendations for drivers issued by the RSA are as follows: