RSA urge drivers to take precautions in snowy weather

Following a yellow weather warning for snow issued by MET Eireann, the Road safety Authority is urging drivers to take extra precautions when making journeys.
Drivers are advised to remove all snow from vehicles before commencing their journey, including snow left on the roof which could drop onto the windscreen during braking.
While clearing windows and mirrors, it is advised to use a screen scraper and de-icer, avoiding hot water which could result in cracked windows.
Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin, meanwhile a low gear when travelling downhill is recommended.
Drivers are reminded that visibility will be reduced during snowy conditions and those driving high sided vehicles are particularly at risk from the high winds associated with this type of weather.
The full list of recommendations for drivers issued by the RSA are as follows:
- Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver.
- Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.
- In snowy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.
- In snowy conditions, visibility will be reduced. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing). This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction, so you can hear other traffic, especially at junctions.
- Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards).
- Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.
- Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with heavy snow conditions.