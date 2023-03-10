Bus Eireann opens School Transport portal for 2023/2024 academic year

The portal for Bus Éireann’s School Transport opens today for the 2023/2024 academic year.

It’s been claimed some students were impacted last year by the waiver of fees, as those who didn’t necessarily need a ticket, availed of one for convenience.

That resulted in other students without a place on the school bus.

This year there’ll be new reduced charges of 50 euro per student at primary level and 75 euro per student at post-primary level, with a cap per family of 125 euro.

Speaking to Beat 102-103, Chief Executive of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, says they’re trying to meet demand into the future………….

More details available here – https://buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=256