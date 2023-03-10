Crackdown on illegal streaming in Donegal

The Federation Against Copyright Theft is clamping down on illegal streaming in Donegal.

The anti-piracy group has sent a legal warning notice to sellers in 12 counties.

The Federation Against Copyright Theft otherwise known as FACT said they have issued cease-and-desist notices to indivuals in counties including Donegal.

It is apart of an effort to remove the selling of illegal streaming devices from Ireland.

It is reported that users can purchase a ‘dodgy-box- or plug-in USB which allows them to by-pass pay walls for live sporting streams such as the Premier league.

It is believed that the focus of these efforts are not those who purchased the illegal streaming devices, rather those who are distributing them.

The other counties involved in the clampdown are Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow.