The pausing of the construction of 58 schools has been described as a “sucker punch” to parents and pupils.

That’s the view of Labour Leader Ivana Bacik as a rise in building costs was cited for the stoppage in the Dáil this week.

More than a dozen schools in Donegal are affected.

Despite the building coming to a halt for now, Education Minister Norma Foley has vowed the projects will be completed.

Deputy Bacik says capacity will be an issue, and families are already disappointed: