Cassidy’s Quarry agrees to High Court direction to allow sampling of rock at their facility

A quarry in Co Donegal, at the centre of the Mica scandal, has agreed to a High Court direction to allow sampling of rock at their facility.

A number of affected homeowners are suing the block suppliers, Donegal Co Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

Cassidy’s in Co Donegal have today agreed to a High Court direction to allow sampling of rock at their quarry in Buncrana.

A number of homeowners in Co Donegal, impacted by defective blocks, are suing over damage to their homes.

It is claimed the block suppliers, among other things, provided blocks and ready-mixed concrete which were not fit for purpose and did not meet the specifications advertised.

Homeowners are also suing Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

An inspection at the quarry, by a team of experts, agreed by both parties, is expected to take place over the next few months.

The next court hearing will be October 16th.