Protest to take place today at Ard na Greine Court in Stranorlar

Nursing staff will hold a protest outside Árd na Gréine Court in Stranorlar at lunchtime today, with industrial action set to begin on Tuesday June 2nd.

The action, which is being taken by INMO and PNA members, is in response to what they say is the withdrawl by management of a pledge to provide 24/7 on-site management at the Donegal Intellectual Disability Services facility after residents were moved into houses in the community.

Colm Porter is the INMO’s Assistant Director of Industrial Relations.

He says this is about patient safety……….