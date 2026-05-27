Funding announcing for Change Makers projects in Derry, Strabane and Convoy

Five community-led projects from the North and the border counties have been awarded combined Change Maker funding of €116,565 to deliver initiatives that bring people together, strengthen relationships and promote inclusion.

The projects, spanning wellbeing, youth engagement, sport and the arts, will support a wide range of participants, including older people, young people and those facing social or economic barriers.

Two are based in Strabane, with a third based in Derry.

Just under €40,000 has been allocated to a community arts project in Strabane, located at the Koram Centre and Hillside Day Cente. It’s being coordinated by Studio 1 Craft Centre and the New Horizons Partnership.

It will bring together individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including people with disabilities and those experiencing mental health challenges through structured craft workshops and shared events.

A similar amount has been allocated to a Cross Community Football Camps and Training project led by Oxford Stars Football Club, engaging up to 300 young people and their families across Derry City and Strabane. It’s aimed at promoting inclusion through camps and year-round activity.

Meanwhile, €14,000 has been allocated to a cross-border wellbeing initiative connecting older adults aged 60 and over from East Donegal and Strabane.

Convoy Community and Environmental Committee and Strabane Community Project will coordinate regular social gatherings, chair-based exercise sessions and guest talks covering topics such as digital skills, health and personal finance.

******************

Release in full –

Community initiatives across sport, wellbeing and the arts awarded €116k in Change Maker funding



Five community-led projects from across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland have been awarded combined Change Maker funding of €116,565 to deliver initiatives that bring people together, strengthen relationships and promote inclusion.

The projects, spanning wellbeing, youth engagement, sport and the arts, will support a wide range of participants, including older people, young people and those facing social or economic barriers. Each initiative places people-to-people engagement at its centre, helping to build meaningful connections on a cross-community and cross-border basis.

The funding has been awarded through the PEACEPLUS Change Maker Funding Programme, which invests directly in locally led projects designed to foster stronger, more connected communities and support peacebuilding across the region.

The projects highlight the diversity and creativity of grassroots organisations, using shared activities to tackle isolation, promote inclusion and create opportunities for dialogue and understanding.

The five latest projects to receive Change Maker funding are:

CRAFT – Creative Routes & Activities Forging Togetherness (€39,948)

Lead Partner: Studio 1 Craft Centre CIC

Project Partner: New Horizons Partnership

Associate Partners: Koram Centre; Hillside Day Centre

A community arts project bringing together individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including people with disabilities and those experiencing mental health challenges. Through structured craft workshops and shared events, the project fosters creativity, inclusion and meaningful cross-community connections in Strabane.

Cross Community Football Camps and Training (€39,251)

Lead Partner: Oxford Stars FC

A large-scale, sports-led initiative engaging up to 300 young people and their families across Derry City and Strabane. Through camps and year-round activity, the project promotes inclusion, encourages participation and supports long-term relationship building in communities affected by division and unrest.

Convoy and Strabane SI (€13,988)

Lead Partner: Convoy Community and Environmental Committee

Project Partner: Strabane Community Project

A cross-border wellbeing initiative connecting older adults aged 60 and over from East Donegal and Strabane. Through regular social gatherings, chair-based exercise sessions and guest talks covering topics such as digital skills, health and personal finance, the project aims to reduce isolation and build stronger relationships across communities.

Rest Stop to Reset (€12,277)

Lead Partner: YMCA Larne

A cross-community youth engagement programme delivering a range of inclusive summer activities, including sport and group outings. The project focuses on building confidence, breaking down barriers and encouraging understanding among young people from different backgrounds through shared experiences.

Connecting Communities through Walking Football (€11,101)

Lead Partner: Northern Ireland Walking Football Federation

Project Partner: Inspire Wellbeing (Associate Partner)

A cross-community sports initiative for older adults, offering walking football tournaments and wellbeing workshops. The project promotes physical health, reduces social isolation and strengthens connections through accessible, shared sporting experiences across Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the funding announcements, SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “I would like to congratulate these organisations receiving support through the latest round of awards under the PEACEPLUS Change Maker Funding Programme. With a strong emphasis on cross-community and cross-border collaboration, the programme enables organisations to develop tailored activities that contribute to peacebuilding and stronger community cohesion.

“These latest awards demonstrate the positive impact that locally driven projects can have, creating opportunities for individuals to connect, share experiences and build lasting relationships within and across communities.”

Groups interested in applying for future Change Maker funding can apply up to 30 June 2026 and can find all information at: www.seupb.eu/peaceplus/change-maker-funding-programme

The programme is delivered by Pobal on behalf of SEUPB and supported by Co‑operation Ireland, Rural Action, and East Border Region, who provide tailored advice, workshops and one‑to‑one support to potential applicants.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Match‑funding for Change Makers is provided by the Department for Communities, Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.