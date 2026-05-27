Meehan quizzes HSE about ventilation and air quality at LUH

A member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum is asking for more details about indoor Air Quality at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Declan Meehan asked how current national guidance and standards are being implemented, and whether the HSE has identified any concerns regarding ventilation or indoor air quality in Letterkenny University Hospital.

He also asked if the HSE has assessed the impact of healthcare-associated infections linked to poor ventilation or indoor air quality.

Responding, Area Manager Dermot Monaghan said the hospital has not formally assessed the impact of infections linked to poor ventilation, but is in the process replacing ventilation equipment.

Cllr Meehan says he still has some basic questions……………