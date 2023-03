100 members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors will march to Garda HQ this morning for its first “Day of Action.”

A letter will be handed to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris highlighting concerns the association has relating to health, safety and welfare.

The AGSI says a commitment members would return to their normal work pattern post-pandemic has not been honoured by Commissioner Harris.

It’s General Secretary is Antoinette Cunningham…………