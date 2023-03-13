Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty urges road planners to cooperate with farmers on flood works

An Inishowen councillor is urging the road design and planning sections to ensure that farmers are consulted when road projects are being designed, particularly in cases where flooding is an issue.

Cllr Albert Doherty told a meeting of Inishowen Municipal District that the Tulla Farmers’ Association has ideas to prevent flooding in their area, and he wants that to be taken into consideration.

He also says with funding announced recently for the road at Glentogher, farmers there should also be consulted………

Top Stories

Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Callanacor and surrounding areas

13 March 2023
bernie bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballybofey business facing €1019.49 electricity bill

13 March 2023
sheep2
News, Top Stories

Glenties area councillor appeals to dog owners after weekend sheep kill

13 March 2023
met eireann mon
News, Top Stories

More cold weather on the way as Met Eireann issues a yellow weather warning

13 March 2023
