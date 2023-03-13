Doherty urges road planners to cooperate with farmers on flood works

An Inishowen councillor is urging the road design and planning sections to ensure that farmers are consulted when road projects are being designed, particularly in cases where flooding is an issue.

Cllr Albert Doherty told a meeting of Inishowen Municipal District that the Tulla Farmers’ Association has ideas to prevent flooding in their area, and he wants that to be taken into consideration.

He also says with funding announced recently for the road at Glentogher, farmers there should also be consulted………