Drumboe 100 exhibition to open in Stranorlar

A Drumboe 100 exhibition is to open in Stranorlar.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the execution of Charlie Daly, Seán Larkin, Daniel Enright and Timothy O’Sullivan at Drumboe Castle, Stranorlar, the exhibition ‘Drumboe 100’ opens in the Twin Towns Library in Stranorlar from 12 o’clock on Tuesday 14th March.

The exhibition, developed by Donegal County Museum, tells the story of the arrest and Court Martial of the 4 men, their execution, and its aftermath.

Cllr Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District says; “I am pleased to see this exhibition by Donegal County Museum, opening in the Twins Towns Library on the centenary of the executions. It commemorates with sensitivity and respect the executions of Charlie Daly, Daniel Enright, Timothy O’Sullivan and Séan Larkin at Drumboe Castle. I encourage young and old to visit the exhibition to learn more about this significant period in our history.”

Admission to the exhibition is free and it continues to the end of the month. Opening hours of the library are:

Monday: 10am – 2:30pm

Tuesday: 12pm – 4.30pm & 5.30pm – 8pm

Wednesday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm

Thursday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm

Friday: 9.30am – 1pm & 2pm – 5.30pm