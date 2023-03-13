Gardaí warn of new grandparent text scam

People in Donegal are warned of a scam text known as the ‘grandparent scam’.

In the message fraudsters purporting to be a family member will claim they have lost or broken their phone and are making contact on a new phone number.

This is typically followed by an urgent request of financial assistance that needs to be kept a secret.

The victim of this fraud will then make a direct payment to the fraudster’s account which is irretrievable by the authorities.

Gardaí are again appealing to the public to be wary of text messages from unknown numbers, to resist the urge to act immediately and to verify the person identity.