A Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice has been issued for a number of counties, including Donegal.

Met Eireann say wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning, with a chance of hazardous road conditions and slippery paths.

The warning comes into effect tonight at 8 o’clock, and lasts until 12 noon tomorrow.

A similar warning has also been issued for Derry and Tyrone.