PSNI attacked during search close to Killea border

The PSNI say officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of Derry last night.

They were conducting a search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism.

Shortly before 7pm, they came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area. Some vehicles were damaged but no injuries were reported.

Police liaised with local community representatives, who persuaded the crowd to disperse, and the search operation ended at 7.30.