Anyone getting into a car is being reminded to always wear a seatbelt, regardless of the length of the drive.

The advice comes on the back of a weekend where three people died on our roads, bringing this year’s number of deaths to 40.

Three others, including two children, were hospitalised after crashes in Limerick, Louth and Monaghan.

Paddy Comyn from AA Ireland says buckling up can be the difference between life and death…………..