The plaza in front of An Grianan Theatre is to be named in honour of the late Cllr Dessie Larkin, who passed away four years ago this week.

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District unanimously agreed the move this afternoon.

It was proposed by Cllr Kevin Bradley, who says no-one deserves the honour more:

Much of the work planned for the plaza in the coming months was foreshadowed by Cllr Dessie Larkin when he was Mayor in 2012.

At that point, he called for discussions on how best to use it: