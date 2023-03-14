Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballyshannon gardai investigate copper wire theft in Mountcharles

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating the theft of 1.5 Tonnes of copper cable from a yard at Drumkeelan, Mountcharles in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Gardai believe the theft happened between half past midnight and twenty past one, and they’re particularly interested in any sightings of a white van in the area around that time.

They’re also anxious to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

 

