European Parliament votes for introduction of minimum energy standard for buildings

The European Parliament has voted in favour of introducing a minimum energy standard for buildings in the bloc.

The EU wants new buildings from 2028 to be carbon-neutral, while all residential buildings should be at least an E rating by 2030.

It’s said there should be grants and subsidies made available to homeowners to improve their buildings energy rating, especially vulnerable households.

Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe says he understands why cost would be seen as a barrier, but all the works don’t have to happen all at once:

