Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating four incidents of criminal damage that occurred at St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon between 1.30am and 9.30am on Thursday the 9th of March.

Four cars had been keyed over night which seen damage on the doors an bonnets of the cars.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on that date to contact

them in Ballyshannon.