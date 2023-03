An average of 16 learner drivers a day get penalty points for not being accompanied by a qualified motorist.

As well as this, an €80 fine and car seizure will be sanctioned.

Speaking on todays nine ’til noon show Garda Grainne Doherty urged learner drivers to not drive unaccompanied.

She also remined provisional licence holders that their licence is not valid in Northern Ireland regardless if they are accompanied or not: