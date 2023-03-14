Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Letterkenny Gardai investigate collision close to Dry Arch

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information about an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car close to the Dry Arch Filling Station on Thursday night last.

Gardai say they spoke to all parties at the scene, and the pedestrian was brought to hospital for treatment for injuries they sustained.

It happened at 11 o’clock, and gardai are anxious to speak to any witnesses, or anybody who travelled along that route around that time and may have dash cam footage.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH under severe pressure after record ED attendances

14 March 2023
podeu
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says 88 eviction notices in Q3 last year shows extent of housing crisis in Donegal

14 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Car set on fire and abandoned on Letterkenny University Hospital grounds

14 March 2023
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Appeal for information on Jeep burned in Manorcunningham

14 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH under severe pressure after record ED attendances

14 March 2023
podeu
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn says 88 eviction notices in Q3 last year shows extent of housing crisis in Donegal

14 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Car set on fire and abandoned on Letterkenny University Hospital grounds

14 March 2023
grainne garda slot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Appeal for information on Jeep burned in Manorcunningham

14 March 2023
Learner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Learner drivers reminded their provisional licence is not valid in Northern Ireland

14 March 2023
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate collision close to Dry Arch

14 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube