Letterkenny Gardai investigate collision close to Dry Arch

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information about an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car close to the Dry Arch Filling Station on Thursday night last.

Gardai say they spoke to all parties at the scene, and the pedestrian was brought to hospital for treatment for injuries they sustained.

It happened at 11 o’clock, and gardai are anxious to speak to any witnesses, or anybody who travelled along that route around that time and may have dash cam footage.

Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100.