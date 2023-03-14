Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning granted for major housing development in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been granted for 90 houses in Letterkenny.

The development in Glencar is expected to get underway in the coming months.

Donegal County Council has given the go ahead for a major housing development in Letterkenny.

Planning permission has been granted to developer PJ McDermott for the construction of 82 dwellings and two apartment blocks consisting of 8 apartments at Glencar Irish and Glencar Scotch.

The project will also see the delivery of a creche, associated site works including a vehicular entrance, landscaped open spaces and planted boundary buffers as well as connections to public services to include associated storm attenuation and re-routing of existing water mains.

Permission has been granted subject to 34 conditions. One being that the properties must not be used for the purposes of holiday homes.

lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to apparent false alarm

14 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday March 14th

14 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Stranorlar

14 March 2023
angrianan theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Grianan Theatre plaza to be named after late Cllr Dessie Larkin

14 March 2023
Advertisement

