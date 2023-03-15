Cockhill handed home fixture in FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic have been handed a home tie in the preliminary round of the FAI Senior Cup.
Gavin Cullen’s side will face off against Dublin outfit St Mochta’s with the game to be played on the second weekend of April in Buncrana.
Cockhill have been in stunning cup form this season and this weekend they are in Cork for the biggest game of their history, playing Ringmahon Rangers in the semi final of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
Full FAI Senior Cup draw below:
Ringmahon Rangers FC v Killester Donnycarney FC
St Patrick’s CYFC v Willow Park FC
Kilbarrack United FC v Drumcondra FC
St Michael’s AFC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Cockhill Celtic FC v St Mochta’s FC
Skerries Town FC v Newmarket Celtic FC
Portlaoise AFC v Usher Celtic FC
Home Farm FC v Rockmount AFC
Byes to FAI Men’s Senior Cup 2023 First Round:
Lucan United FC
Gorey Rangers AFC
Avondale United FC
Bangor Celtic FC