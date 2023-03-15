Cockhill handed home fixture in FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic have been handed a home tie in the preliminary round of the FAI Senior Cup.

Gavin Cullen’s side will face off against Dublin outfit St Mochta’s with the game to be played on the second weekend of April in Buncrana.

Cockhill have been in stunning cup form this season and this weekend they are in Cork for the biggest game of their history, playing Ringmahon Rangers in the semi final of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Full FAI Senior Cup draw below:

Ringmahon Rangers FC v Killester Donnycarney FC

St Patrick’s CYFC v Willow Park FC

Kilbarrack United FC v Drumcondra FC

St Michael’s AFC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC

Cockhill Celtic FC v St Mochta’s FC

Skerries Town FC v Newmarket Celtic FC

Portlaoise AFC v Usher Celtic FC

Home Farm FC v Rockmount AFC

Byes to FAI Men’s Senior Cup 2023 First Round:

Lucan United FC

Gorey Rangers AFC

Avondale United FC

Bangor Celtic FC